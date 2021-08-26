US slightly upgrades GDP estimate for last quarter to 6.6%

Some forecasters have also reduced their outlook for the full year, thought by smaller amounts, in anticipation that the economy could re-accelerate in the final three months of 2021 if COVID cases ease as vaccines are increasingly administered.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said he had downgraded its forecast for annual GDP growth this quarter from 8.4% to 6.5%. But he predicted that GDP will expand at a strong 6.4% annual rate in the final three months of the year.

That would leave growth for the full year at a brisk 6.1%, which would be the fastest calendar-year expansion since a 7.2% gain in 1984. Last year, the economy shrank 3.4% as the pandemic-triggered recession wiped out tens of millions of jobs.

At the same time, Zandi cautioned that COVID remains in his mind the most serious economic risk.

“The economy is linked at the hip to the pandemic,” he said. “So long as the pandemic is raging, that will drive a lot of what happens in the economy.”