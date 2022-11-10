 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wall Street set to surge after data shows inflation cooling

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street and financial markets worldwide Thursday after a report showed that inflation in the United States slowed last month by even more than expected.

Futures for U.S. stocks are surging more than 2%, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while prices jumped immediately for everything from gold to crude oil to stocks in Europe. Even bitcoin clawed back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence.

The most dramatic action may be happening in the bond market, where Treasury yields sank sharply as investors pared bets for how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in hiking interest rates to get inflation under control.

People are also reading…

Those big rate hikes by the Fed have been the main reason for Wall Street's struggles this year and are threatening a recession.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, fell sharply to 3.93% from 4.10% late Wednesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, dropped to 4.37% from 4.58%.

All the moves stemmed from a U.S. government report showing that inflation slowed to 7.7% last month from 8.2% in September. It's the fourth straight month of moderation since inflation hit a peak of 9.1% in June, and it was an even better reading than the 8% that economists were expecting.

Perhaps more importantly, inflation also slowed more than expected after ignoring the effects of food and energy prices. That's the measure that the Fed pays closer attention to. So did inflation between September and October.

“The month-of-month rate of inflation is much more informative,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “On that measure, inflation is still high, but not scary high.”

Slower inflation could keep the Fed off the most aggressive path in raising interest rates. It's already raised its key lending rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

While the data was an encouraging sign, analysts also cautioned against premature belief that the battle against inflation is over.

“The Fed was adamant that it won't hit the brakes on rate hikes until inflation slows, and while the market's rally indicates investors may see light at the end of the tunnel, it will get one more reading before its decision next month,” said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office. “Remember that even as we see a slowdown, prices remain elevated and have a long way to go before normalizing.”

Another potentially market-shaking report will also hit Wall Street Friday, when the latest reading arrives on how much inflation U.S. households see coming in future years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he’s paying particularly close attention to such expectations.

One of the reasons the Fed has been so aggressive about hiking rates is because it wants avoid a debilitating cycle where expectations for high inflation push people to change their behaviors in ways that lead to even higher inflation.

Stocks have swung sharply this week, with several factors pushing the market both up and down. On one hand, investors hope Tuesday’s elections may result in a Washington where control is split between Democrats and Republicans. That could prevent the kind of sweeping economic changes that make investors nervous, but the outlook for that is still uncertain as votes are still being counted.

Huge losses in the crypto world, meanwhile, were threatening to spill over into other markets and at least dent confidence among investors. Bitcoin was sitting below $16,500 shortly before the inflation report, down from roughly $20,000 a week ago and nearly $69,000 a year ago. It quickly jumped $1,000 within a half hour before settling back around $17,400.

Much of this week’s furor for crypto has centered on one of the bigger trading exchanges, FTX, where the industry’s latest crisis of confidence caused customers to scramble to pull out their money. Sharp drops in crypto prices can trigger even steeper declines because of how much money many crypto investors have borrowed to make trades, which can amplify market moves.

Lenders are likely forcing those investors to put up more collateral, something called a margin call, and the process could take weeks to play out, according to strategists at JPMorgan. One challenge for the market is that the number of big, financially strong players that can bail out the weaker ones is shrinking, according to the strategists.

——

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe's energy crisis raises firewood prices, theft fears

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing some people to turn to cheaper sources to stay warm as the weather gets colder. After Russia slashed natural gas flows to Europe amid its war against Ukraine, demand for wood is surging in poorer nations like Moldova and Kosovo as well as in the richer nations of Western and central Europe. It's led to higher prices, growing concerns about theft and even scams. Some German foresters are putting GPS devices into logs to track the valuable stocks and deter theft. There are also environmental risks to burning firewood, from the particles that people breathe to increased felling of trees.

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones

As growing numbers of schools move to limit student access to cellphones, many are navigating pushback from parents. They want to be able to connect with their children at a moment’s notice. Bans on the devices were on the rise before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools reopened, struggles with student behavior and mental health have given some schools even more reason to restrict access. But parents and caregivers who had constant access to their children during remote learning have been reluctant to give that up. Some fear losing touch with their kids during a school shooting. In some cases, parent pushback has led to a change in policy.

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. The owners of the two exchanges _ Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance _ announced the deal on Twitter Tuesday, but did not disclose any details. The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter. It’s a surprising turn of events after Bankman-Fried was hailed as somewhat of a savior earlier this year when he helped shore up a number of cryptocurrency companies that ran into financial trouble. Prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies fell sharply.

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

Germany blocks Chinese-owned firm's chip factory deal

The German government has blocked the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company. The decision Wednesday comes as Berlin grapples with its future approach to Beijing. The move by the Cabinet follows a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal and a visit to Beijing last week by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The government’s red light was anticipated after German company Elmos said this week that it had been informed the sale of its chip factory in Dortmund to Chinese-owned Silex Microsystems would likely be prohibited. Germany's economy minister said the government also blocked a second planned investment but wouldn’t give more details.

Lawmakers say EU isn't tackling phone surveillance scandal

EU lawmakers investigating the use of surveillance spyware by the bloc’s governments have accused the EU’s executive arm and member countries of neglecting the surveillance scandal that targeted opposition politicians and journalists. The committee investigating Pegasus said Tuesday that national governments “are practicing omertà” — or a code of silence. Pegasus was developed by Israel’s NSO Group and is designed to breach mobile phones and extract vast amounts of information from them, including text messages, passwords, locations and microphone and camera recordings. The company markets the technology as a tool to target criminals but many cases have been discovered worldwide of governments using it against dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

Alabama Constitution, 10 amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to strip racist language from the state constitution. They will also vote on 10 constitutional amendments. The ratification vote follows a yearslong effort. It deletes repealed and redundant provisions and reorganizes the sprawling document. One amendment is aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. Another would require governors to give notice before commuting a death sentence.

Louisiana-based Bollinger acquires Mississippi yards

Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards, a major defense contractor, has agreed to purchase four Mississippi shipyards from subsidiaries of Singapore-based Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. The companies announced the deal Monday. The $15 million purchase of VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore involves 2 shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. They will be renamed Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding and Bollinger Mississippi Repair. Bollinger said in a news release it expects the deal to be completed by the end of the year.

Hacking attack idles Polish government's investment website

An attack by unknown hackers has idled the website of the Polish government office regulating public investment. The Public Procurement Office said the attack came from outside servers Monday morning. It only idled the office's e-Procurements platform, which was still inaccessible in the afternoon. Experts were working to restore the website. Poland's government's websites have been previously targeted by hacking attacks, believed to be mostly launched by Russian-speakers. A break-in a few years ago into the private mailbox of a close aide to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has led to leaks on the Russian social media app Telegram, revealing informal exchanges on government decisions. Government officials have denied their authenticity.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights From the CMA Awards: Luke Combs, Katy Perry, Loretta Lynn Tribute & More | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News