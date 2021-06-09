US stock indexes are mixed, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Stocks were mixed Wednesday, as modest gains from big technology companies offset declines in banks and other parts of the market. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was lifted by the usual Big Tech companies that have pushed that index generally higher for the last 18 months. Microsoft's stock rose 1% and Amazon's climbed 1%.

Investors continue to focus a significant amount of attention on inflation. China’s producer price index, which measures prices of raw goods and services, jumped 9% from a year earlier in May, the fastest increase since 2008 and above analysts’ forecasts. Surging prices for oil and other commodities and manufacturing components such as semiconductors were the main factor behind the jump in producer prices there.