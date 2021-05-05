US stock indexes mixed as tech rebound fades; Peloton drops

Major U.S. stock indexes are closing with mixed results Wednesday as a pullback in utilities and real estate companies keeps gains elsewhere in the market in check. The S&P 500 posted a gain of 0.1% to 4,167, after having been up 0.6% earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97 points, or 0.3%, to 34,230, but the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% after shedding an earlier gain. Financial stocks were among the big winners. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.3%. Energy companies also climbed. Exxon Mobil rose 2.9%. Technology companies, which had bounced back in the early going, lost most of their momentum. Apple was up 0.2%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story appears below:

A rebound in technology companies helped lift stocks on Wall Street slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, making up for some of the market’s losses from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 1:26 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 127 points, or 0.4%, to 34,261, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

Apple was one of the more notable gainers after falling the day before. The iPhone maker was up 1.1%. The rally in technology companies had the sector on track to snap a six-day losing streak.