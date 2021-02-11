US stock indexes wobble as investors weigh caution, optimism

Sundial Growers was down 19%, though it remains up by more than 400% so far this year. Aphria and Tilray, Canadian cannabis companies that agreed to combine in December, also fell sharply. Aphria slid about 33% and Tilray skidded 49%. So far this year, their shares are up 150% and 300%, respectively.

Marijuana stocks had been surging before becoming the latest darling of online investors as more states moved last year to allow legal sales. The stocks are also benefiting from optimism that industry friendly legislation measures could become law under the Biden administration. Last week, Democratic leaders in the Senate reiterated their intention to move on comprehensive cannabis reform in the current legislative session.

Wall Street is still looking for more government aid to help bolster the struggling economy as vaccine distribution progresses and the number of new virus cases continues falling. Democrats in Congress are working on a potential $1.9 trillion relief package that would include direct payments to people and more jobless aid as unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000. The job market had shown tentative improvement last summer but slowed through the fall and in the past two months. Nearly 10 million jobs still remain lost to the pandemic.

