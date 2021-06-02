US stocks edge higher in early trading; AMC climbs again

Stocks edged higher Wednesday morning as gains in technology companies offset losses in banks, industrial companies and other sectors. Investors are turning their attention to this month's jobs data, which will be out on Friday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.1%.

Market players are looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. They’re also keeping an eye on comments by Federal Reserve officials on inflation, a concern overhanging markets as economies regain momentum with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, especially in the United States.

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report will show a strong increase in hiring have added to worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

Bond yields were steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was little changed at 1.61%.