US stocks edge higher on Wall Street; AMC climbs again

Stocks edged higher Wednesday as gains in technology companies offset losses in industrial companies and other sectors. Investors are turning their attention to this month's jobs data, which will be out on Friday.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.3% as of 11:47 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93 points, or 0.3%, to 34,669 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2%.

Technology companies were doing much of the heavy lifting for the benchmark S&P 500. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 3.4%. Payments processor Visa gained 2.1% after giving investors an encouraging financial update.

Energy companies also made broad gains as oil prices ticked about 1% higher. Occidental Petroleum rose 2.4%.

Market players are looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which is expected to show employers added more than 650,000 jobs last month. They’re also keeping an eye on comments by Federal Reserve officials on inflation, a concern overhanging markets as economies regain momentum with the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, especially in the United States.