US stocks edge higher, trimming weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Friday, helping trim some of the market’s losses after a volatile start to the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 12:41 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 160 points, or 0.5%, to 34,244 and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.3% loss this week.

Banks and health care companies led the gains, which were kept in check by a drop in technology stocks. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation remains a worry for investors in part because it may cause central banks to pull back on their efforts to support job growth before the economic recovery is fully realized.

Analysts have also said investors are looking further ahead, beyond the recovery, and wary about potential tax changes and the impact on growth.