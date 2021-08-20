US stocks move higher but are still headed for a weekly loss

Stocks were broadly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday, though the gains were not enough to erase the market's losses from earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.8% as of 1:16 p.m. Eastern, but on pace for its first weekly loss in three weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.7% higher, while the Nasdaq composite rose 1.1%. Both indexes were also headed for weekly drops.

Technology companies led broad gains for benchmark S&P 500. Microsoft rose 2.5% and chipmaker Nvidia was up 3.6%. Communications, health care and financial stocks also accounted for a big share of the gains. Energy stocks were higher, despite another pullback in energy prices.

Investors have paused this week as coronavirus infections have escalated across the U.S. and around the globe. Earnings season is also winding down, with mostly retailers reporting their results.

Ross Stores fell 3.4%, the biggest decline among S&P 500 companies, after issuing a full-year forecast that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. Foot Locker jumped 8.5% after blowing past analysts’ forecasts for its latest quarter.