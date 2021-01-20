US stocks near records amid earnings reports, DC changeover

Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee to be Treasury secretary, told the Senate Finance Committee during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the incoming administration would focus on winning quick passage of its $1.9 trillion plan.

“More must be done,” Yellen said. “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later.”

A better-than-expected start to earnings reporting season is also helping to lift the market. Analysts came in with low expectations, forecasting the big companies in the S&P 500 will report a fourth straight drop in earnings per share because of the damage from the pandemic. But the vast majority of the earliest reports have managed to top forecasts.

Morgan Stanley rose 0.9% after reporting much stronger earnings than Wall Street had forecast. A boom in young companies selling their stock for the first time helped Morgan Stanley get more business, and it booked more revenue from stronger trading activity.