US stocks open higher, clawing back some the week's losses

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, clawing back some of the ground the market lost in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Technology companies had some of the biggest gains. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment soared 10% after the restaurant chain reported results that blew past analysts’ forecasts. Bond yields held steady even after the Labor Department reported that inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.3% last month from a year ago, a sign that investors agree with the Federal Reserve’s assessment that the current burst of inflation will be temporary.

World shares advanced Friday after President Joe Biden spoke by phone with China’s Xi Jinping.

Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.31% and U.S. futures were higher. Crude oil prices rose.

Biden initiated the 90-minute call with Xi, which centered on discussing the way ahead for the U.S.-China relationship. The White House said the leaders during the call agreed to engage “openly and straightforwardly” on issues where the nations are at odds and where there is agreement.