US stocks open higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

Fed officials said earlier the U.S. economy would be allowed to “run hot,” with inflation above the central bank’s 2% target, to ensure a recovery is established.

“I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy,” Bullard said. “I don’t think we should do it when we’re still in the pandemic.”

The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.4% monthly gain as the latest quarterly profit-reporting season nears an end.

Tech stocks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending made gains, while sectors that are viewed as safe havens such as utilities lagged.

Nvidia rose 4.1%, while Micron Technology added 2.7%. Among communication stocks, Facebook gained 2.7% and Twitter jumped 4.8%.

Bond yields, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, fell as prices rose. That often is taken as a sign investors are less concerned about inflation, which can erode the value of that payout.

On Friday, the Commerce Department releases one of its inflation gauges, the personal consumption and expenditures index, or Core PCE. The Fed prefers that tool to measure inflation, instead of the consumer price index released earlier in the month.