US stocks open higher, led by gains in banks and industrials

The Fed also has begun talks about slowing its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases, which are helping to keep mortgages and other longer-term borrowing cheap. But the Fed’s chair has said such a tapering is still likely a ways away.

Any pullback in Fed support would be a big change for markets, which have been feasting on ultra-low rates for more than a year.

The major U.S. stock indexes remain relatively close to their record highs as the economy powers its way out of the recession caused by the pandemic. The S&P 500 is only about 2% below its all-time high set on Monday, and the Dow is within 5% of its record set last month.

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 1.43%.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil rose 40 cents to $72.04 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 60 cents to $71.64 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 38 cents to $73.89 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar was at 110.10 Japanese yen, down from 110.27 on Friday. The euro rose to $1.1898 from $1.1861.

