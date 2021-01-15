US stocks open mostly lower, heading for a weekly loss

Markets have been mostly charging higher recently amid growing optimism that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will set the stage for a big rebound for the economy and corporate profits later this year. Expectations are also rising for another round of stimulus coming for the economy because Democrats are set to soon have control of Congress and the White House.

Investors are hoping that more government stimulus can tide the economy over until COVID-19 vaccines get daily life back toward normal and trigger a powerful recovery later this year.

But the hopes are tempered by the reality that Biden may struggle to win support for massive spending, even from some Democrats, analysts say.

“To some extent, most of this optimism had been priced in, but the huge figures had also invited some contemplation as to whether the necessary bipartisan support will materialize for this huge sum," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. “The market appears to be playing it safe," she said.

Germany's DAX lost 0.4% to 13,935.44 and the CAC 40 in Paris sank 0.7% to 5,639.81. In Britain, the FTSE 100 gave up 0.6% to 6,761.75. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and Dow industrials were 0.3% lower.