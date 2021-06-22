US stocks rise ahead of testimony from Fed Chair Powell

Stocks are rising on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s thinking on inflation.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% as of 11:37 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.1%, to 33,905 and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

Technology companies were the biggest gainers. A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including Home Depot and Best Buy, were also making solid gains.

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Monday, clawing back most of their sharp loss from last week, as the initial jolt passes from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets.

The S&P 500 snapped 58.34 points higher, or 1.4%, to 4,224.79 and recovered nearly three-quarters of its worst weekly loss since February. Oil producers, banks and other companies that were hit particularly hard last week led the way.