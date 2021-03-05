US stocks turn mixed as bond yields continue their climb

Stocks were mixed in late morning trading Friday as investors balanced news that hiring by U.S. employers picked up last month at the fastest pace since October with another unsettling rise in bond yields.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern after moving between modest gains and losses. The benchmark index is back in the red for the year and on track for its third consecutive weekly loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also little changed at the technology-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.4%.

U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed virus cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions.

The February gain marked a sharp pickup from the 166,000 jobs that were added in January and the loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the roughly 9.6 million jobs that the economy needs to regain to return to pre-pandemic levels.