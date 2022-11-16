 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA administrator gives moon rocket launch 'A+'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News