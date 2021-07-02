US Supreme Court to hear Maine religious school tuition case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) —

The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Friday that it will hear a case brought by families from Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools.

At the heart of the case is a Maine Department of Education rule that allows families who live in towns that don’t have public schools to receive public tuition dollars to send their children to the public or private school of their choosing. That program excludes religious schools.

Families who want to send their children to Christian schools in Bangor and Waterville sued to try to change that, but have been denied in lower federal courts. They appealed to the high court, and the Supreme Court's order list said on Friday that it's taking up the case.

The libertarian public interest firm Institute For Justice, which is representing the families, described the case as a “potentially landmark case” in a statement on Friday. Michael Bindas, the lead attorney in the case, said by “singling out religion — and only religion — for exclusion from its tuition assistance program," Maine has limited the rights of the families.