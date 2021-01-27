US terrorism alert warns of potential for violence amid lingering anti-government sentiment following Biden's election

Related to this story
Most Popular
Biden's Day 2: President revokes Trump's 'patriotic education'; Buttigieg urges funds for Transportation
- Updated
On President Biden's second day in office, he continues to undo Trump policies, including revoking a report on "patriotic education." See Biden's schedule, Cabinet update, to-do list and more.
- Updated
The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Biden wastes no time moving on national virus strategy; A-listers turn out for Biden-Harris; and there's a Powerball winner. Get caught up.
- Updated
With a slew of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation's COVID-19 response is under new management and he's demanding progress to reduce infections and lift the pandemic.
Your Friday morning headlines: Dr. Fauci feels "liberated" in first days of Biden administration; president preps COVID stopgap; Amazon vs. Parler. Plus: weekend weather, birthdays and more.
McConnell retreats from filibuster fight; 'historic' snow across Midwest; Twitter bans My Pillow CEO
Your Tuesday morning headlines: McConnell backs off filibuster fight with Schumer; wintry weather in the Midwest; another Twitter ban of Trump ally. Get caught up.
Senate rejects GOP motion to dismiss Trump impeachment trial, but vote shows conviction may be unlikely
- Updated
The Senate has rejected a Republican attempt to dismiss Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial, allowing the case to move forward but also foreshadowing that there may not be enough votes to convict him.
Get today's latest virus news: $1.9T virus relief talks underway; Biden reinstates foreign travel restrictions; 2 in 5 Americans live near strained ICUs; Birx notes Trump's 'parallel' data.
- Updated
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
The Trump loyalist and QAnon conspiracy theorist accused Biden of “abuse of power” while serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.