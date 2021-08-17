US to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months, sources say; Taliban declares 'amnesty'; Fred drenches Southeast

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories:

TOP STORIES

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

