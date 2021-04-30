US to restrict travel from India; more than 100M Americans fully vaccinated

The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has hit another milestone: 100 million.

The news comes as Disneyland in Southern California reopened for the first time in 13 months on Friday, and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the U.S. by midsummer.

Meanwhile, the U.S. will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

