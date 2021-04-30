US to restrict travel from India; more than 100M Americans fully vaccinated

The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has hit another milestone: 100 million.
The news comes as Disneyland in Southern California reopened for the first time in 13 months on Friday, and cruise lines welcomed the news that they could be sailing again in the U.S. by midsummer.
Meanwhile, the U.S. will restrict travel from India starting Tuesday, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Read more:
Here's an update on recent developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
- The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks. The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13. TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule. Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.
- It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials concluded. Basically, experts say, some people got so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurred a physical reaction.
- For most of April, intensive care units across Brazil were at or near capacity amid a crush of COVID-19 patients. But Brazil has stepped back from the edge as burial and hospital services no longer face collapse.
- Canada will get Pfizer vaccines doses from the United States starting next week. The nation had been getting Pfizer’s vaccines from its Belgium site.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.
---