 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US trade deficit narrows in October as exports rebound

  • 0
US trade deficit narrows in October as exports rebound

A container port is pictured in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. China's exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand.

 STR

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, the lowest in six months, after hitting a record high in September. A big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports.

The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign nations.

In October, exports rose 8.1% to $223.6 billion while imports were up a much smaller 0.9% to $290.7 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The shell surrounding our Solar System might contain trillions of mysterious objects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News