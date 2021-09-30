WASHINGTON (AP) — US unemployment claims rise for third straight week to 362,000.
When asked to take his mask down for a school picture, Mason refused. His mother describes the moment in a Facebook post.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities were seeking a suspect in a shooting that claimed the life of the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, police said.
At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in Montana.
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks will be partially reopened this afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
No migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people — most of them Haitians — had converged just days earlier seeking asylum, local and federal officials said.
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who were involved in planning rallies in support of Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.
Two Afghan men were recently charged with committing crimes while staying at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy, where more than 12,000 Afghan evacuees were being temporarily housed.
A live televised interview with Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of the "The View" learned they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before they were to interview her.
A judge will lift all restrictions on John Hinckley Jr. next year if the would-be assassin of President Reagan remains mentally stable.
