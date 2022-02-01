 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots; historically Black schools face bomb threats; and more

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Winter weather alerts are already in place for millions of Americans as another storm system approaches, bringing with it the threat of heavy rain, snow, and ice. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine

FILE - Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's National Hospital in Washington. 

AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Monday.

The company's application was expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response. But last year Pfizer announced the two-dose shot proved to be less effective at preventing COVID-19 in kids ages 2-5, and regulators encouraged the company to add a third dose to the study on the belief that another dose would boost the vaccine's effectiveness much like booster doses do in adults.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

Bomb Threats-Black Universities

FILE - A graduation themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus, July 6, 2021, in Washington. 

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.

Monday's bomb scares came one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Monday.

BEIJING (AP) — Athletes and team officials are testing positive for COVID-19 at much higher rates than other people arriving in China for the Beijing Olympics, organizers said Tuesday.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday denied reports that Moscow sent Washington a written response to a U.S. proposal aimed at deescalating the Ukraine crisis, a day after the two countries exchanged sharp accusations at the United Nations Security council.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese people rang in the Lunar New Year on Tuesday despite pandemic restrictions, as small crowds gathered at temples to offer traditional prayers for the Year of the Tiger.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Enough already with the Supreme Court justices with Harvard and Yale degrees. That’s the message from one of Congress’ top Democrats to President Joe Biden, and a prominent Republican senator agrees.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chief medical examiner who ruled George Floyd’s death a homicide will return to the stand Tuesday at the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Questioning of potential jurors begins Tuesday for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer involved in a botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times said on Monday that it has bought Wordle, the free online word game that has exploded in popularity and, for some, become a daily obsession.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, said Monday she will be taking a hiatus from her prime time show until April to work on a new podcast and that a movie is being made of her first book and podcast about former Vice President Spiro Agnew.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Indonesia Lunar New Year

A woman lights a candle during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The celebration marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 1

Today in history: Feb. 1

In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members, and more events that happened on this day…

Today in sports history: Feb. 1

Today in sports history: Feb. 1

In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense end a Super Bowl of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for a historic vict…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

