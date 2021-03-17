US wants life in prison for brother of Honduras president

On Wednesday, Sánchez said he arrived to the United States in June 2015 with his family and overstayed his visa. He approached prosecutors in Chicago to tell them about the two alleged meetings he witnessed but prosecutors told him that it was his word “against the president's,” he said.

He was told to go back to Honduras for evidence, he said, but when he was about to do so, he received a call from a former coworker warning him about Fuentes looking for him to kill him, he said.

The 45-year-old man had been accountant for 15 years for rice company Graneros Nacionales. He said the meetings with Hernández were recorded by security cameras inside the company’s offices. He made copies of the recordings, he said, and gave one to a Honduran prosecutor who was later killed. He gave another copy to a Honduran called Cristian Ayala who was also later killed, he said.

He is now a struggling carpenter in the United States trying to make rent each month and is applying for asylum, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Sandalio González testified that Fuentes looked for the Presidential Palace location on the Waze application of his phone at least two times in May and June 2019, which is when accusations by U.S. prosecutors against president Hernández were first made public.