US wildlife managers propose protections for rare chicken

If the agency decides to list the species, officials said landowners and oil companies already participating in the conservation program wouldn’t be affected since they already are taking steps to protect habitat. However, a listing would prevent activities that result in the loss or degradation of existing habitat.

Energy companies and ranchers have concerns, but environmentalists applauded Wednesday's announcement, saying a listing is overdue.

The species' sorted history dates back to an initial petition for protection in 1995.

The Fish and Wildlife Service in 2014 classified the bird as a threatened species, but the agency was forced to remove it from the list two years later following court rulings that determined the agency failed to properly consider the voluntary conservation efforts.

The year the bird was listed, Kansas enacted a law saying that state had the sole power to regulate the lesser prairie chicken — along with the larger, darker and more abundant greater prairie chicken — and their habitats within Kansas. It authorized the attorney general or county prosecutors to sue over federal attempts to impose conservation measures.