US will close 4 emergency shelters for migrant children

Henry A. Moak Jr., juvenile coordinator for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said it isn't clear whether that's about to change despite the summer heat.

“It appears the numbers are still going up,” he told the court. “I don’t know if the hot weather is going to deter that at all.”

Health and Human Services cares for the children until they can be sent to live with relatives in the United States. The agency has about 15,000 children in its care, and fewer than 3,000 in emergency facilities, Miranda-Maese said. But she noted that the number of children received from border authorities has increased in the past week.

“That's concerning because this is definitely a very difficult and challenging time to be crossing the border,” she said.

Miranda-Maese recognized the challenges at Fort Bliss and said the facility was being reconfigured to a more child-friendly pod system with single cots instead of doubles. She said officials also are working to improve the system to screen relatives more quickly so children can go live with them.

Her comments came during a hearing in a federal court in Los Angeles that oversees a longstanding settlement governing custody conditions for immigrant children.