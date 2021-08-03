US will review oil and gas leasing program in Alaska refuge

Conservationists welcomed a new review but also called on Congress to repeal the provisions of law calling for lease sales.

A law passed in 2017 called for at least two lease sales within the coastal plain, with the first before Dec. 22, 2021, and the second before Dec. 22, 2024, the land agency has said. The first lease sale was held in January, in the waning days of the Trump administration.

Alaska political leaders, including the current Republican congressional delegation, had long pushed to open the coastal plain to development. Drilling supporters have viewed development as a way to boost oil production, generate revenue and create or sustain jobs.

Critics have said the area off the Beaufort Sea provides habitat for wildlife including caribou, polar bears and birds — and should be off limits to drilling. The Indigenous Gwich’in consider the coastal plain sacred and have expressed concern about impacts to a caribou herd on which they have relied for subsistence.

The notice released Tuesday said the purpose of the supplemental review planned by the Bureau of Land Management was bound by law and remained the same as the earlier review: to implement provisions of the 2017 law.