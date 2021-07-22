US women's soccer regroups after stunning loss to Sweden

TOKYO (AP) — While it certainly wasn’t the Olympic start the U.S. women’s soccer team had anticipated, a rare loss didn’t skewer the squad’s hopes for gold.

The United States fell to Sweden 3-0 Wednesday night in the team’s opener in Tokyo, snapping a 44-match unbeaten streak. It was a surprising result for the favorites in the field.

In fact, it may have lit a fire.

Defender Tierna Davidson said Thursday that veteran Kelley O'Hara was rallying the squad ahead of Saturday's match against New Zealand.

“She was like: ‘We don’t have a choice. We have to come out the next game and we have to be absolutely ruthless.’” Davidson said. "So I think that’s what everyone has on their mind right now.”

There’s still a good chance that the world's top ranked team makes it to the knockout round and even a medal match. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the United States fell 2-0 to Norway in the first match, then went on to win gold — a fact U.S. forward Christen Press pointed to after the game.