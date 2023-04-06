WASHINGTON — Schools and colleges across the U.S. would be forbidden from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes under a proposal released Thursday from the Biden administration, but teams could create some limits in certain cases — for example, to ensure fairness.

The proposed rule comes as Republican-led states have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports that align with their gender identities. If finalized, the proposal would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark 1972 gender equity legislation.

It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it's almost certain to face challenges from opponents.

The proposal comes on the same day that the Supreme Court said a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia can continue competing on her middle school track and cross-country teams while legal battles over the state's transgender law continue. The law bans transgender athletes from female teams.

At least 16 states now have bans covering at least high school interscholastic sports. Some also extend to intramural, club or college sports. Enforcement of bans in at least three states has been put on hold by courts, and one more adopted a ban that doesn't take effect until July.

Under the Education Department's proposed rule, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a "one-size-fits-all" policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

Still, it leaves room for schools to develop team eligibility rules that ultimately could result in restrictions on trans athletes' participation.

That would be allowed only if it serves "important educational objectives," such as fairness in competition and reduction of injury risks.

The new proposal doesn’t offer examples of acceptable limits that can be placed on school sports but clarifies that restrictions can’t be directed at trans students only. Schools will be left to navigate that tricky legal terrain; any violation could bring a federal civil rights investigation or lawsuits.

Schools that choose to impose limits must “minimize harms” to students who lose out on athletics opportunities, the proposal says. If a school can achieve objectives like fairness in ways that cause less harm, then the school could be deemed to be violating Title IX.

Schools that violate Title IX can face penalties up to a compete loss of federal funding, although no school has ever been dealt that punishment.

"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," Miguel Cardona, Biden's education secretary, said.

The Biden administration used "fairness of competition" as criteria, which has been part of the debate both in the U.S. and globally, but offered no specifics.

About 300,000 youth between the ages of 13 to 17 in the U.S. identify as transgender, according to a 2022 study from the Williams Institute, a think tank at UCLA focused on LGBTQ+ issues. A 2017 survey by Human Rights Campaign suggested fewer than 15% of all transgender youth play sports.

In the West Virginia case, the Supreme Court refused to undo an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school's teams. The state's law on transgender athletes defines male and female by looking to the student's "reproductive biology and genetics at birth." It applies to middle and high schools, as well as colleges.

A new law in Kansas banning transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports from kindergarten through college takes effect July 1. Bill Faflick, executive director of Kansas State High School Activities Association, said his organization would need to review the administration's proposal before comment.

Critics argue transgender athletes have an advantage over cisgender women, whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth.

International sports-governing bodies are instituting policies that ban all trans athletes from competing in track and field and effectively ban trans women from swimming events.

College sports' governing body adopted a sport-by-sport approach to transgender athletes in January 2022, though the NCAA's board decided it won't be fully implemented until 2023-24.

The NCAA released a statement Thursday night saying: "The NCAA’s current transgender student-athlete participation policy aligns with the Olympic movement and balances fairness, inclusion and safety for all student-athletes. That policy remains in place while the lengthy Title IX regulatory process plays out.”

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, said they were grateful for the administration's actions and would work to ensure "a final rule builds to further fight back against discrimination and misinformation, making crystal clear that trans, nonbinary, and intersex students are entitled to support, respect, and equal rights and opportunity."

But an attorney for cisgender runners decried the proposal. "The Biden administration's rewriting Title IX degrades women and tells them that their athletic goals and placements do not matter," said Christiana Kiefer, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom. She represented Connecticut runners who sued over the participation of two transgender girls in track and field events.

Last year the Biden administration proposed a federal rule, expected to be finalized as soon as next month, that would extend Title IX rights to LGBTQ students, broadly protecting them from discrimination in education.

