Utah ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks fraud case dismissal

Bastos, who told Shah to pull over as she was driving to a shoot in Utah, arrested her as a suspect in the telemarking fraud case. But as Shah asked whether she was going to jail, she told officials that Bastos made her believe she “might be in danger, and that the police might be there to help me.”

Shah’s attorneys are arguing that she was coerced, and pointed out that Bastos knew her history with the man, who prosecutors said was also involved in the scheme with Shah and her assistant.

“Although Ms. Shah waived her Miranda rights, she did not do so voluntarily, but rather as a direct result of law enforcement deception and trickery calculated to overpower her will,” her attorneys said.

Her attorneys have also said that prosecutors have not provided enough information for the case to proceed, arguing that she is accused of participating in a scheme with “unspecified co-conspirators in unspecified places and selling unspecified products and services to unspecified victims, while laundering the money through unspecified accounts with unspecified financial institutions at unspecified times over an eight- or nine-year period.”