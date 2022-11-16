 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

UVA shooting suspect being held without bond; McConnell reelected GOP leader; rising Thanksgiving costs | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three University of Virginia football players, was ordered held without bond. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina.
  • Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been reelected as Republican leader, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.
  • Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.

For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

People are also reading…

Watch Now: Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia, and more of today's top videos

The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun in Australia, watch the reactions to NASA's Artemis 1 launch, and more of today's top videos.

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia
World

Millions of crabs are on the move in Australia

  • Updated
  • 0

The annual migration of Christmas Island red crabs has begun on the Australian island, with roads being closed to vehicles to allow for millio…

Reactions to successful Artemis 1 launch
National

Reactions to successful Artemis 1 launch

  • Updated
  • 0

At 1:47 A.M. EST, on Nov. 16, NASA successfully launched the Artemis 1 moon rocket, the most powerful in the world, for a lunar test flight. W…

2023 Grammy nominations
Music

2023 Grammy nominations

  • Updated
  • 0

Nominations for the awards show were announced on Nov. 15. Here are some of the major categories.

Climate activists pour black liquid on Klimt masterpiece in Vienna
World

Climate activists pour black liquid on Klimt masterpiece in Vienna

  • Updated
  • 0

Climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece "Death and Life" in Vienna on Tuesday, in the …

NATO says deadly blast in Poland likely caused by Ukraine
World

NATO says deadly blast in Poland likely caused by Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

A Ukrainian air defense missile likely caused an explosion in eastern Poland, NATO said.

Mixed reactions from Republicans as Trump announces 2024 run
National

Mixed reactions from Republicans as Trump announces 2024 run

  • Updated
  • 0

Trump’s 2024 announcement has Republicans divided. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Growing anger in China over ‘zero-Covid’ policy
World

Growing anger in China over ‘zero-Covid’ policy

  • Updated
  • 0

Images shared on social media showing residents in China’s Canton tearing down barriers and clashing with Covid prevention enforcement officer…

This robotic leg is a huge step forward in stroke recovery
Science

This robotic leg is a huge step forward in stroke recovery

  • Updated
  • 0

This Study in England is helping people regain normal walking ability after suffering a stroke. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Target loses hundreds of millions a year from 'organized retail crime'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News