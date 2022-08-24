Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An attorney for Uvlade's embattled school police leader defended the response of the Robb Elementary School massacre Wednesday in a scathing and defiant letter released just before the school board was set to consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo.

Uvalde residents and families of the May 24 massacre packed a meeting in which Arredondo was set to potentially become the first officer to lose his job over the hesitant response by hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history.

Arredondo was not at the meeting. A blistering 17-page letter issued by his attorney, George Hyde, cited security concerns and accused the district of denying Arredondo the right to carry a weapon.

Hyde said Arredondo was a “courageous officer" who should be “celebrated for the lives saved, instead of vilified for those they couldn't reach in time.”

Families in Uvalde have demanded his firing.

