Students in Uvalde, Texas, went back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance.

Students in Mississippiā€™s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week with assurances that the toilets in sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but officials said the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved.

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico.

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Tuesday that a body found during a search the day before is a woman who was abducted and forced into an SUV during an early morning jog. Police said on Twitter that investigators identified the body of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, a schoolĀ teacher and granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

The U.N. atomic watchdog agency is urging Russia and Ukraine to establish a ā€œnuclear safety and security protection zoneā€ around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

A new report says Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine.

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes.

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trumpā€™s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. AP correspondent Eric Tucker explains the ruling and what it means for the Justice Department's investigation.

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russiaā€™s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels.

In the latest religion roundup, Pope Francis expanded the ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick his successor, while the Vatican deflected rumors that he's retiring anytime soon. Pope Francis also stepped up his criticism of the war in Ukraine.