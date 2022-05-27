 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UVALDE, TEXAS: MAY 24, 2022. 21 DEAD.

  • Updated
  • 0

Salvador Ramos legally purchased two guns in the days before the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School — an AR-style rifle from a federally licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. Ramos made the purchases just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal law for buying a rifle. He also purchased several hundred rounds of ammunition. At least one of the rifles was a DDM4, made by Daniel Defense and modeled after the U.S. military's M4 carbine rifle, though without the M4's ability to switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst. "The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong," Biden said hours after the shooting Tuesday. "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?" Ramos was killed at the school by a Border Patrol team.

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting

Copies of the Uvalde Leader-News with a black front page showing the date of the Robb Elementary School shooting are seen at a market in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea’s calls COVID vaccine 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News