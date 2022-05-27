Salvador Ramos legally purchased two guns in the days before the attack that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School — an AR-style rifle from a federally licensed gun dealer in the Uvalde area on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. Ramos made the purchases just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal law for buying a rifle. He also purchased several hundred rounds of ammunition. At least one of the rifles was a DDM4, made by Daniel Defense and modeled after the U.S. military's M4 carbine rifle, though without the M4's ability to switch to fully automatic or fire a three-round burst. "The idea that an 18-year-old kid can walk into a gun store and buy two assault weapons is just wrong," Biden said hours after the shooting Tuesday. "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for except to kill someone?" Ramos was killed at the school by a Border Patrol team.
Just In
UVALDE, TEXAS: MAY 24, 2022. 21 DEAD.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
All those killed at a Texas elementary school were in the same fourth-grade classroom, an official says. Follow live coverage here.
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to 19 children and three adults. Here are the latest updates from Texas, as well as comments from President Biden.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers.
Texas gunman reportedly inside school for over an hour, Ray Liotta's death, and more trending topics
What happened in the 90 minutes between the time Salvador Ramos reportedly arrived at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas and the time he was reported dead, has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement's response to Tuesday's rampage.
A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked.
A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles has arrived in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe.
J.M. Smucker is recalling certain types of Jif peanut butter in the US because of a potential salmonella contamination.
Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities found child pornography on a computer at a car dealership that he owned.