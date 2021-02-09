Vaccinating Florida's seniors at Miami's largest hospital

“They are literally mixing right on the spot. In the last hour, between 4 and 5 p.m., we slow down. They’ll only bring out one tray of drawn syringes for the exact number of people in the room,” Zambrana said.

The hospital is now required to report how much vaccine is discarded and so far, none has gone to waste, he said.

Simmons-Jimenez and her husband sit down with a two-person team — someone to check them in and someone who administers the shot, typically a paramedic. After a quick prick, patients are given the coveted vaccination card. Within the week, they will get a text or email with the date for their second shot.

When they stand up, someone immediately disinfects the seat and touch-screen pad with bleach wipes.

Simmons-Jimenez marvels at the process. “It’s very well organized,” she said. “I was prepared to arrive today and for them to tell us to go away.”

Patients must stay 10 to 30 minutes for observation, depending on underlying health issues.

The key to avoiding mass cancellations is not opening slots too far in advance, and instead only opening up appointments 24 to 48 hours ahead of time — when the hospital is certain of the supply.

Only 10 percent are no-shows.