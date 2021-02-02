Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades

Parked taxis are covered with snow during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Brooklyn, New York.
Perrin Sue Peters, left, and her sister Harlow Peters, of Pottsville, Pa., help their mother Aubrey shovel out her car in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Snow is piled by a loader in the Tri-City Plaza shopping center in Vernon, Conn., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday with a forecast of 7-15 inches in the region.
A pedestrian kicks a soccer ball along the Central Park promenade during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York.
People make their way through midtown in New York City during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Many people are working through the massive snowstorm that is hammering much of the Northeast, including Times Square food vendor Salma Elkordy. The storm is also an opportunity for urban skiers.
Heavy snow is falling in New York City. Several inches have already fallen, and the National Weather Service forecasts say several more will fall during the prolonged weather event.
The latest winter storm to wallop the Northeast shut down vaccination sites and snarled other pandemic-related services in many states that could see as much as a foot of snow by Monday evening.
A worker uses a snowplow to shovel snow at Chicago's Millennium Park, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, after a weekend-long winter storm dumped about a foot of snow in the greater Chicago area.
CORRECTS SPELLING OF PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO BUMSTED INSTEAD OF BUMSTEAD - A bicycle food delivery worker rides his bike through heavy snow that fell at a rate of several inches an hour, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Soho neighborhood of New York City after a Nor'Easter snowstorm dumped nearly a foot-and-a-half of snow on the area. Much of the city was under a state of emergency Monday, but this bicycle delivery worker was still plowing his way through city streets.
Omar Simmons, of Allentown, Pa., removes snow from the windshield on E. Norwegian Street in Pottsville, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
Authorities converge on the scene of a double homicide and apparent suicide on Bergh Street, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Plains, Pa. Officials say a shooting stemming from an argument over snow disposal during Monday’s storm left two people dead, and the suspect was later found dead at his home.
Rick Wallace fills a bucket with salt to melt snow on a sidewalk outside the Bow Street Market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Sleds, shovels and salt will be popular items as the region is hit with its first major storm of the new year.
Snow clings to Don Wallace as he clears a sidewalk outside a market during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine.
Rick Wallace clears a sidewalk with a snowblower during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine.
Workers shovel snow from their restaurant and bar entrance in midtown, New York City during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York.
A man delivers food on his electric bicycle as he rides past snow-covered dining tables in midtown during a snowstorm, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York.
Two men shovel snow from a Farmington Avenue property Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Hartford, Conn.
In this photo taken with a long exposure, a car driven on a snow-covered road leaves a trail of light during a winter snow storm, Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, 2021, in Freeport, Maine.
Mario Vieira, a custodian at the Beatrice H. Wood Elementary School in Plainville, Mass. struggles with a snowblower Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 while clearing sidewalks and walkways after the area received a blanket of wet, heavy snow overnight.
Residents clear snow after a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Marlborough, Mass.
A woman makes her way past mounded snow in midtown Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
A bicyclist peddles on slick roads during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine.
A man takes a dog on an early morning walk in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Two dogs frolic after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in East Derry, N.H.
A man shovels snow from the entrance of Radio City Music Hall following a winter storm in Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Renee Yanke, foreground, and Rosely Collado clean of cars at the Haddad Nissan dealership in Pittsfield, Mass., after a snowstorm hit the East coast, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
A couple leaves a COVID-19 vaccination site at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Boston.
A man clears snow off his driveway on Spidina Parkway in Pittsfield, Mass., after a snowstorm hit the East coast, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
A man tries to keep his balance as he makes his way around mounds of snow in midtown Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Tuesday's snowfall comes as residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.
A man brushes snow off his car, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. A sprawling, lumbering winter storm has walloped the Eastern U.S., shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.
A man looks at a giant pile of snow as he walks in midtown Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Parts of northern New England are waiting their turn to be pummeled by a heavy winter storm. Tuesday's snowfall comes as residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.
People and cars make their way through a snowy and mostly empty midtown Manhattan in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Tuesday's snowfall comes as residents of the New York City region are digging out from under piles of snow that shut down public transport, canceled flights and closed coronavirus vaccination sites.
People work to clear snow from the entrance of a subway station following a winter storm in Manhattan, New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Residents of the New York City region on Tuesday are digging out from under piles of snow. The storm dropped more than 16 inches of snow in Manhattan, and as much as 30 inches in New Jersey.
A sign covered with ice advertises a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The site was closed today due to the inclement weather. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday.
New York will reopen its available vaccination sites on Wednesday after a major winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across the city.
A nasty winter storm that dumped more than a foot and a half of snow in New York City caused hundreds of flight cancellations across the region.
People leave a vaccine clinic during a winter snow storm, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in South Portland, Maine.
Caution tape lets people know that a COVID-19 vaccination site is closed in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday.
Men shovel snow in front of the Javits Center, which is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site, in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. The site was closed today due to the inclement weather. Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeastern U.S. are getting back up and running after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and canceled flights. Some vaccination sites in New York City remained closed, but others, including those run by the public hospital system, were open Tuesday.
Leon Knapp, a Marlboro, Vt., town highway worker, helps clear snow off the wheels of the tractor-trailer that got stuck on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., near Hamilton Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A two-vehicle crash led to a tractor-trailer being stuck because of the wintery conditions, which caused the road to be closed for several hours.
BOSTON (AP) — Coronavirus vaccination sites across the Northeast ramped back up Tuesday after a two-day snowstorm that also shut down public transport, closed schools and stranded travelers with canceled flights.
Some officials said that since vaccine supplies were thin to begin with, they didn’t anticipate having big problems getting caught up on distribution after a day or two of cancelled appointments.
In New Jersey, travelers at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday described being forced to endure widespread disruptions. Keno Walter-White said he got stranded at the airport after his flight was canceled and bus and tram services were suspended.
“I’ve been in the airport for three days, snowed in,” said Walter-White, of Las Vegas. “No kind of accommodations.”
Bands of snow continued through parts of the region Tuesday afternoon, but the worst was over, with more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) in parts of New Jersey and just a few inches in Boston.
Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in College Park, Maryland, noted that while several areas in the mid-Atlantic saw measurable snowfall for a few consecutive days, that hasn't shattered such records.
For example, she said, the most consecutive days with measured snowfall for Washington is four, while the mark is five for New York City and six for Philadelphia.