Vaccine doses setting records, but another virus surge feared

Experts say COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. are going extremely well, but not enough people are yet protected, and the country may be at the start of another surge.

The U.S. reported a record over the weekend with more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the nation now averages more than 3 million doses daily, according to CDC data.

But only about 18.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated, CDC data show, and COVID-19 cases have recently seen concerning increases. Read more:

