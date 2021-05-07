Vaccine myths, Amazon rumors and more: Here's a look at what didn't happen this week

The Pfizer document says any exposures during pregnancy should be reported, and defines such cases broadly to include instances where a pregnant woman is exposed to the vaccine "by inhalation or skin contact" or if a man who received the vaccine or was exposed to it "then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception." Dr. Justin Brandt, an assistant professor at the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, said that language is "far-reaching to protect pregnant women," and is relevant to certain other vaccines that contain live viruses, which Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine does not.

Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, an associate professor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, referred to the document's language as "generic" meant to cover cases of "any potential exposures, including possible accidental ones." Swaminathan said that "exposure" through inhalation or skin contact could refer to incidents where a pregnant woman was near a syringe of the product that accidentally broke. But in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, the degree of absorption from spilling the vaccine on your skin is "probably going to be negligible to non-existent," Swaminathan said.