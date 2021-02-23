Vaccine producers promise big jump in shots; states rush to catch up on delayed doses, expand access

COVID-19 vaccine makers told Congress on Tuesday to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month, and the companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most Americans to get inoculated by summer.
By the end of March, Pfizer and Moderna expect to have provided the U.S. government with a total of 220 million vaccine doses, up sharply from the roughly 75 million shipped so far.
That's not counting a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, that's expected to get a green light from regulators soon. The Biden administration said Tuesday that it expects about 2 million doses of that vaccine to be shipped in the first week, but the company told lawmakers it should provide enough of the single-dose option for 20 million people by the end of March.
Looking ahead to summer, Pfizer and Moderna expect to complete delivery of 300 million doses each, and J&J aims to provide an additional 100 million doses. That would be more than enough to vaccinate every American adult, the goal set by the Biden administration.
Two other manufacturers, Novavax and AstraZeneca, have vaccines in the pipeline and anticipate eventually adding to those totals.
In other developments:
- States are scrambling to catch up on coronavirus vaccinations after bad weather last week led to clinic closures and shipment backlogs. But they're also gearing up to administer even more shots as the supply increases.
- Britain says it will use its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume.
- After jumping out to a quick start in its vaccination campaign, Israel says it is sharing a small surplus of its coronavirus vaccines with several friendly countries.
- Agricultural groups and anti-hunger organizations are pushing the Biden administration to continue a program launched by President Donald Trump that spent $6 billion to prevent farmers from plowing under food and instead provide it to millions of Americans left reeling by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Health officials in the nation's capital are hoping religious leaders will serve as community influencers to overcome what officials say is a persistent vaccine reluctance in the Black community.
- It seems that many Americans who have been stuck at home staring at their walls during the pandemic are trying to pretty them up. Industry observers say sales of artwork and frames were up last year as a result of the pandemic.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the U.S. economy's ongoing weakness Tuesday in remarks that suggested that the Fed sees no need to alter its ultra-low interest rate policies anytime soon.
