Vaccines aplenty but some Californians struggle to get one

But that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine can get one — as some of Dr. Roland's patients can attest.

Marlies Mokhtarzadeh was turned away from a downtown Millbrae pharmacy offering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by a clerk who told her to make an appointment online.

But Mokhtarzadeh, 80, isn't able to do that and her granddaughters have also failed to book her an appointment. She’s worn down by repeated attempts to get a slot through a toll-free number, so she’ll wait for Dr. Roland, her physician of three decades, to get the vaccine instead.

“I’m not a young girl," she said. “I’m trying to find somebody that will give me the shot and they have it at the Walgreens in Millbrae and I don’t know why they won’t give me the shot.”

Going forward, it's going to take more effort to reach the unvaccinated, say health experts. This group includes people unable to leave their home or who can't miss work; for some, a vaccination may not be a priority, or they may have questions that can't be answered when making a vaccination appointment online.