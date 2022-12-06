 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vandalism at Missouri elementary school includes a swastika

  • Updated
  • 0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police in Springfield, Missouri, are investigating after a swastika was sprayed on an elementary school during a vandalism spree.

The vandalism at York Elementary School, which is under construction, was found on Saturday morning, police spokeswoman Cris Waters said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Stephen Hall, spokesman for Springfield Public Schools, said the district immediately replaced the window where the swastika was found and removed the graffiti. He declined to say how much damage was found but said it will require the district to file an insurance claim to recover the costs, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Hall said the vandalism will not delay the opening of the new York Elementary School in January.

People are also reading…

The vandalism comes amid a surge of anti-Jewish incidents across the country, including antisemitic comments from some celebrities such as the rapper Ye.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League reported a record number of antisemitic reports in 2021. The organization said the 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism was a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest number since the ADL began tracking the events in 1979.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Springfield News-Sun.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic eruption sends ash into sky, residents evacuated in Indonesia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News