Vasilevskiy shines again, Lightning blank Islanders 1-0

But with the Lightning playing relentless defense, while also outshooting New York 31-18, opportunities were limited Friday night.

Tampa Bay reached the Cup Final for the fourth time in franchise history despite not getting big nights offensively from playoff scoring leader Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, whose streak of consecutive games with at least one goal ended at nine — one shy of the NHL playoff record.

Kucherov played despite missing most of Game 6 with an injury. Point failed to score a goal for just the second time in the past 13 games.

I CAN GO

Kucherov left Game 6 after a taking a hit to the lower back from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. His status for Friday night was uncertain until just before faceoff. Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak also returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games.

GAME 7s

The Islanders fell to 4-6 all-time in Game 7s, 4-5 on the road. It was first Game 7 the team has played in the semifinal round since facing Philadelphia in 1975. The Islanders were trying to earn their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1984.

ON POINT