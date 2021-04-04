Vast archives at JFK Library help bring 'Hemingway' to life

When Hemingway’s fourth wife, Mary Hemingway, was figuring out what to do with her late husband’s effects, she asked Jackie Kennedy if they could be housed at the JFK Library.

The archives contain Hemingway’s manuscripts — including “The Sun Also Rises" and "For Whom the Bell Tolls” — personal correspondence and about 11,000 photographs.

Much of the material used in the documentary has not been widely seen in public, if at all, Novick said.

Burns had been to the JFK Library on multiple occasions for several functions, but had no idea about the extent of the Hemingway archives until they started researching the film, which has been in the works for years.

“The Hemingway collection was central to the process,” Burns said. “It helped us understand just what a disciplined writer he was.”

Much of the documentary deals with Hemingway’s complicated relationship with the women in his life, from his mother and sisters to the nurse he fell love with while recovering from wounds suffered in World War I to his four wives.

“So much of what he did in life was about love: running to it, running from it and ruining it,” Burns said.