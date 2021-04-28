Vegas agency links more liver ailments to 'Real Water' brand

Fifty more cases of non-viral hepatitis were being investigated, the health district said, with the most common symptoms reported by patients including nausea, vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite and dizziness.

The FDA issued a statement March 31 saying the company was not cooperating with investigations at facilities in Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona. The agency said it was demanding company records. It has not released results of its work.

Hetey said his firm, Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger in Las Vegas, was hired this month “and since then have been working with the FDA and SNHD.”

“I know of no issues since then,” the attorney said.

The FDA also said it was aware that Real Water was still promoted on social media and offered for sale online. It said retail sales and distribution of 5-gallon (18.9-liter) bottles were primarily in Central and Southern California, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Utah.

The federal agency called it “crucial that consumers, restaurants, distributors and retailers not drink, cook with, sell or serve ‘Real Water’ alkaline water.”

