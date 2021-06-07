Vegas police: Slain boy was from California, mother sought

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him, police said Monday.

The child was Liam Husted, and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was last seen May 31 alone at a Denver-area hotel, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Rodriguez is now sought on a murder warrant in Las Vegas, Spencer said.

The police official had said it was clear the boy was killed, but did not say Monday how Liam died.

Spencer described what he called a “heartbreaking conversation” with the boy’s father, and said he is not a suspect in his killing.

"There's a lot of moving parts to this investigation," the homicide lieutenant told reporters. “It is extremely active and ongoing.”

The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Spencer said.