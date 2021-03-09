Venezuelans overjoyed by US temporary residency opportunity

People must show continued residency and pass a criminal background check to qualify for the status. Venezuelans must have arrived by Monday to be considered for the program. Those eligible to apply include people who have a pending asylum case and those whose asylum claim was rejected but remain in the U.S.

Venezuela is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis attributed to plummeting oil prices and two decades of mismanagement by socialist governments. Millions live in poverty amid high food prices, medication shortages, low wages and four-digit inflation. That has pushed about 5 million Venezuelans to flee in the past few years, mostly to neighboring South American countries, but many have settled in South Florida.

Many of those who immigrated to the U.S. have applied for asylum, but escaping a humanitarian crisis does not automatically result in the approval of an asylum case in the U.S. More than 50% of asylum applications from Venezuelans have been rejected over the past few years, said Michael Kagan, law professor and director of the immigration clinic at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“As long as someone does not have a significant criminal record, it’s a pretty straightforward application, and I would expect nearly all to be approved,” Kagan said referring to the Temporary Protected Status program.