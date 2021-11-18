 Skip to main content
Verdict to be announced in trial of Kansas City officer

Verdict to be announced in trial of Kansas City officer

FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo., about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. A verdict will be announced in the trial on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File

 Rich Sugg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A verdict will be announced Friday in the trial of a white Kansas City police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man.

Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs will make the announcement in the case against Officer Eric J. DeValkenaere at a 1 p.m. hearing.

DeValkenaere also is charged with armed criminal action in the death of Cameron Lamb. The shooting happened as the 26-year-old was backing into his garage on Dec. 3, 2019, after police said he chased his girlfriend’s convertible in a stolen pickup truck.

DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. But prosecutors argued that police staged the scene to support their claims that Lamb was armed.

The case marks the first time a white officer from the city has been criminally accused of killing a Black man.

A bench trial was held before the judge without a jury at DeValkenaere’s request.

