Vermont officials want more info on border surveillance plan

DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s lone U.S. congressman and the state attorney general said Monday they wanted to know more about plans by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along the state’s border with the Canadian province of Quebec.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, both Democrats, met Monday with officials in the border community of Derby Line where one of the towers is proposed to be built.

They were joined by a number of local residents and officials who said they were unaware of the project until they heard about local news reports on the proposal.

Many of the residents live near the border and they're concerned the high-powered cameras would intrude into their lives.

“Privacy is a deeply engrained value in the culture of Vermont,” Donovan said, standing next to the U.S. border post in Derby Line. “The question as we enter into this digital age: What are we willing to give up in terms of privacy, liberty, personal freedom in the name of national security?”

The speakers said they recognized the need for security and they appreciated the jobs done by the border officials, many of whom are their neighbors and friends.