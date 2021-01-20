Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Harris used two Bibles to take the oath, one that belonged to Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the late civil rights icon whom Harris often cites as inspiration, and Regina Shelton, who helped raise Harris during her childhood in the San Francisco Bay Area. The drumline from Harris' alma mater, Howard University, joined the presidential escort.

To mark the occasion, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the nation's oldest sorority for Black women that Harris joined at Howard University declared Wednesday as Soror Kamala D. Harris Day.

"This event will certainly be a momentous occasion that will go down in the annals of our archives as one of the greatest days the founders' of Alpha Kappa Alpha could have envisioned," said Dr. Glenda Glover, the sorority's international president and chief executive office.

She'll address the nation later in front of the Lincoln Memorial, a symbolic choice as the nation endures one of its most divided stretches since the Civil War.

Harris has often reflected on her rise through politics by recalling the lessons of her mother, who taught her to take on a larger cause and push through adversity.